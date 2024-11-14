Pax Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $110.03 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $110.03 million and $3.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

