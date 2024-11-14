Peak Asset Management LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 243,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,217,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,089,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,763,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $296.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $444.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $220.51 and a 52 week high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

