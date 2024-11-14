PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $80.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89,680.00 and a beta of 0.60.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

