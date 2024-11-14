Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.19

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.19 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Penske Automotive Group has increased its dividend by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $13.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $161.13 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $142.32 and a twelve month high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

