Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PHLL traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.07). 320,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 213.61. Petershill Partners has a one year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.82) and a one year high of GBX 239 ($3.08).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHLL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.15) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

