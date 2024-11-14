Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,838. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.31. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
