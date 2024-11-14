Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$1.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,838. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.31. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

