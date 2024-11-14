Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 754.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

