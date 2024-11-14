Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 1.0% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,987.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,287.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,959.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,079.50 and a 52-week high of $5,069.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,749.83.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

