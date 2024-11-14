Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 1,826 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $191.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.72 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,282.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

