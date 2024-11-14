Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 2,083 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

