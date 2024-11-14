Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 29.0% in October

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFPP remained flat at $25.02 on Thursday. 9,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,565. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

