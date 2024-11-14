Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 481 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,679 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

