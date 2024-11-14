Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 828 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,885,000 after purchasing an additional 551,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $538,948,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $53.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

