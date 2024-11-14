Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 6,846 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after buying an additional 1,007,228 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after buying an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.30 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

