Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $88,190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,324,000 after buying an additional 230,612 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,580,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

