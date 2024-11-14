Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $130.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.09 and a 52-week high of $133.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

