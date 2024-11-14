Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
