Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

