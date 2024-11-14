Piper Sandler Boosts KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target to $3.50

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

KRMD stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

