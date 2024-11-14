Piper Sandler Cuts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $24.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.93. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69.

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,485. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

