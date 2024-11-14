Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.16 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $48.16 million and $89,626.63 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00035526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

