Planning Capital Management Corp Has $81,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Planning Capital Management Corp reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 379,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

