Planning Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 167.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Planning Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $210.83 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.44 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.