Planning Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Planning Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 92.0% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 92,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,140,000 after buying an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

