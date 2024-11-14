Planning Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,858 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,792 shares of company stock valued at $27,691,708. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.12 and a twelve month high of $309.37. The company has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day moving average is $263.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.