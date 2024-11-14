Planning Capital Management Corp Sells 755 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Planning Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,968.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

