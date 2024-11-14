Planning Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 28,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

