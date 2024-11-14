Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $115.75 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

