Plato Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $11,030,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,045.53 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,061.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $920.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $818.12. The company has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.60, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,259 shares of company stock worth $4,955,741 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

