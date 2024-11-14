Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Oppenheimer

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLYA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 486.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 264,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 219,501 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 166,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,256 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

