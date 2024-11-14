Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,027,000. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 193,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

FSK stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

