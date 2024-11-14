Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 46,603 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,603 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SILA opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

