Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,147 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $73,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

