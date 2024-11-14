Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,255,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,613,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLH opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.06. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

