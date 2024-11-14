Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Primerica Stock Down 1.1 %

PRI stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,726. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $304.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.23.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. This represents a 12.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

