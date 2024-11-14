Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 5,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

