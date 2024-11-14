PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,849.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $2,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,880.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 535,353 shares of company stock worth $46,627,426. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 205,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $103.81.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

