Q2 Earnings Estimate for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Cronos Group Trading Down 4.0 %

CRON opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 89.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,237,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

