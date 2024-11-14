Q2 Earnings Estimate for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Cronos Group Trading Down 4.0 %
CRON opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $829.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.
