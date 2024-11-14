Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.60 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 7,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

