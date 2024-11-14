Raymond James Has Negative Forecast for TSE:CF Q3 Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.60 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Cormark upped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ventum Financial increased their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

CF opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.50 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of C$990.87 million, a PE ratio of -102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -340.00%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

