RCI FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.20%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.