reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) Issues Earnings Results

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. reAlpha Tech had a negative net margin of 2,035.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.83%.

reAlpha Tech Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ AIRE traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,937. reAlpha Tech has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of reAlpha Tech in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

reAlpha Tech Company Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

