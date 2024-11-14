Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,381,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 483,586 shares.The stock last traded at $50.10 and had previously closed at $51.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,987,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4,050.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after purchasing an additional 325,727 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $14,384,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after purchasing an additional 251,855 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

