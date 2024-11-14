Regal Partners Ltd Raises Position in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,251 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Gold Royalty were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gold Royalty ( NYSE:GROY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 252.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

