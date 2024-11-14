Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 6,650 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $950,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,707. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,438 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

