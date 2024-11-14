Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $784.32 and last traded at $784.95, with a volume of 612102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $804.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.14.

The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,000.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.67.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,611,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

