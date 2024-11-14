Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for O-I Glass Q1 Earnings

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.20.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1,337.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 371.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

