Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Nasdaq had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Nasdaq had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Nasdaq is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

NDAQ stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Nasdaq Inc alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.