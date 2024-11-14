ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,059 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ResMed by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 171,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $3,055,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.70.

NYSE:RMD opened at $235.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $203,742.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,260 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,967 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

