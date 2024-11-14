Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $349.25 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00005970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,968.59 or 1.00146378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00005793 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00048972 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

