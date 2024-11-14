RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,981. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
